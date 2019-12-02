What to do with the Glittering Key in Destiny 2 Got a Glittering Key from the Last Wish raid and don't know where to use it? Let us help you find the chest that it opens in Destiny 2!

The Glittering Key is a rather mysterious item in Destiny 2. Upon opening one of the final chests from the Last Wish raid, some players may find themselves in possession of one of these keys. There's good news and bad news about the Glittering Key. The good news is, it will net you another cool item, the bad news is you will need to run back through the raid.

How to use the Glittering Key

The Glittering Key is used in the Last Wish raid in Destiny 2. This key is used to open a chest that spawns after the Morgeth fight but before the Vault encounter. Unfortunately, the process of getting this chest to appear isn’t straight forward.

The Glittering Key unlocks a chest in the Last Wish raid. This chest is after the Morgeth fight and must be summoned using a wish.

To make the chest spawn, you will need to enter Wish 2 into the Wall of Wishes. This is the secret area at the start of the Last Wish raid where symbols can be entered to make things happen. The second wish spawns the chest, which can only be unlocked with the Glittering Key.

After you input Wish 2, input Wish 5. The fifth wish will teleport you directly to the Morgeth fight. You cannot use the Vault teleport wish, as you will not be able to backtrack to the outdoor area.

Defeat Morgeth and go into the next area. Once you reach the outdoor section, go to your right and climb the large rocky pillar. The chest is at the very top of the structure – provided you remembered to enter the wish to make it spawn. Open the chest to use your Glittering Key, at which point you will receive a new ship! This ship is only available from this chest, making it extremely rare.

Now that you know what to do with the Glittering Key, you can get back to chasing that Destiny 2 endgame. Take a moment to look over the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide, there are several dozen guides about every aspect of Bungie’s latest sci-fi shooter.