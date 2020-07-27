What order should you play Destiny 2 raids? Playing through the Destiny 2 raids in order is great for those first-timers as well as veterans looking for a nostalgia hit.

Working out what order you should play the Destiny 2 raids can be tough for newcomers. There are a lot to play through, and if you want to experience them in the order they were originally available, there’s no in-game way to tell.

Destiny 2 raid order

Destiny 2 has got almost double the number of raids as the original Destiny. While some of these raids are smaller in comparison (and called Raid Lairs to differentiate them), they are still just as challenging as the larger encounters. For those wondering what’s left the Destiny 2 experience or the order in which they should be played, below is the order that these raids were released. You can click the below raids to be taken to an overview.

Leviathan

The first raid in Destiny 2 was Leviathan.

Leviathan was the first raid in Destiny 2 and was officially available on September 13, 2017, one week after the game released on console. Players would need to hit Power 260 to play the raid, which took place on the planet-eating ship of Emperor Calus, an exiled Cabal leader that found a liking for Guardians.

The raid consisted of four encounters, the Pleasure Gardens, Royal Pools, The Gauntlet, and the final fight against Emperor Calus.

Return to the Destiny 2 raid list

Eater of Worlds

The second raid was Eater of Worlds.

The Eater of Worlds raid was introduced with the Curse of Osiris DLC on December 8, 2017. This raid took place inside the Leviathan ship and was one of the first raid lairs in Destiny 2. As such, this raid was a bit shorter than other raids but just as challenging. Eater of Worlds had players return to the Leviathan to help Emperor Calus treat the Leviathan’s tummy ache (read: a big Vex Mind was stuck in the bowels).

Return to the Destiny 2 raid list

Spire of Stars

The third raid (and second raid lair) was Spire of Stars.

Spire of Stars was the second raid lair released and was added with the Warmind DLC. The raid unlocked on May 11, 2018, and took players once more to the Leviathan to help Emperor Calus eject another Cabal leader.

Return to the Destiny 2 raid list

Last Wish

The fourth raid added to Destiny 2 was Last Wish, the biggest raid yet.

The Last Wish raid was a turning point for a lot of players when it was added with Forsaken on September 14, 2018. This was a brutally difficult raid, with many veteran players struggling for days to try and complete it. Players were taken to the Dreaming City in the hopes of slaying an Ahamkara, a mythical wish-dragon kept captive by the Awoken Queen.

Return to the Destiny 2 raid list

Scourge of the Past

The fifth raid in Destiny 2 was Scourge of the Past.

Destiny 2 shifted gears with Scourge of the Past, as it was the first raid released alongside the new seasonal model. Scourge of the Past officially unlocked on December 7, 2018, and took players to Earth to fight against a sect of the Fallen looking for loot (can’t blame ‘em).

Return to the Destiny 2 raid list

Crown of Sorrow

Crown of Sorrow raid comes in at sixth place in Destiny 2.

Crown of Sorrow was the sixth raid added to Destiny 2 with the Season of Opulence. This raid unlocked on June 4th, 2019, and was the first raid to ever require players finish a quest before accessing it. Players would once again visit the Leviathan to help Emperor Calus throw out one of his Shadows – a powerful Cabal called Gahlran who had been compromised by Savathun.

Return to the Destiny 2 raid list

Garden of Salvation

The seventh raid in Destiny 2 is Garden of Salvation.

Garden of Salvation was added to Destiny 2 with the Shadowkeep expansion. Players could begin playing the raid on October 5, 2019. The main goal of this raid is to venture once more into the Black Garden to defeat a massive Vex Mind that is communing with the Darkness.

Return to the Destiny 2 raid list

Deep Stone Crypt

The Deep Stone Crypt has been revealed to be the eighth raid added to Destiny 2 with the Beyond Light expansion.

Though little is known about the Deep Stone Crypt outside of old Grimoire and lore entries, the Beyond Light page on Bungie’s site reveals that it will be the location of the next raid. It is currently unknown what this raid will entail or when it will become available.

Return to the Destiny 2 raid list

As Destiny 2 continues to evolve, new raids will be added and old raids retired. For those that want to play through the Destiny 2 raids in order, you will need to start with the earliest raid available when you start playing. Take a moment to look over the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for a vast collection of tips and walkthroughs.