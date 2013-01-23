Metro Redux new PEGI listing seemingly confirms Nintendo Switch port
A new EU rating for Metro Redux seems to confirm that the Metro collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime soon.
A new EU rating for Metro Redux seems to confirm that the Metro collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime soon.
Saints Row is getting the movie treatment soon, though you won't see the flick in theaters.
THQ Nordic's expanding again with the acquisition of publisher 18point2.
In an auctioning process, THQ has sold many of its studios and upcoming games.