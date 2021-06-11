New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions' first trailer shows off Creed and Rocky

The old school and new school collide in Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, a new boxing title from Survios, Koch Media, and MGM.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Adonis Creed hasn't finished his boxing career just yet. The star of the Rocky spin-off franchise is back, along with the rest of the Rocky and Creed stars for a new arcade boxing title, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions. The game was announced earlier in the week and the team at IGN revealed the game's first trailer.

Creed Champions will allow for players to step into the ring as any one of 20 characters from the Rocky and Creed universes. The game is being put together by the teams at Survios, Koch Media, and MGM. Players can make their way through a full arcade mode, running the gauntlet of challengers from across Rocky and Creed's generations. In true Rocky fashion, players can take part in training montages and train to be the very best. If players feel they have what it takes to truly make it in the ring, they can take on friends in online multiplayer.

This is Adonis Creed's second video game outing, following the VR-exclusive Creed: Rise to Glory. The 2018 boxing title, also developed by the team at Survios, focused more on VR pugilism and received middling to good reviews.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is coming later this year to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. There are plenty of game announcements coming in the days ahead, so stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest updates.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

