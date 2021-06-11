Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions' first trailer shows off Creed and Rocky The old school and new school collide in Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, a new boxing title from Survios, Koch Media, and MGM.

Adonis Creed hasn't finished his boxing career just yet. The star of the Rocky spin-off franchise is back, along with the rest of the Rocky and Creed stars for a new arcade boxing title, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions. The game was announced earlier in the week and the team at IGN revealed the game's first trailer.

Creed Champions will allow for players to step into the ring as any one of 20 characters from the Rocky and Creed universes. The game is being put together by the teams at Survios, Koch Media, and MGM. Players can make their way through a full arcade mode, running the gauntlet of challengers from across Rocky and Creed's generations. In true Rocky fashion, players can take part in training montages and train to be the very best. If players feel they have what it takes to truly make it in the ring, they can take on friends in online multiplayer.

This is Adonis Creed's second video game outing, following the VR-exclusive Creed: Rise to Glory. The 2018 boxing title, also developed by the team at Survios, focused more on VR pugilism and received middling to good reviews.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is coming later this year to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. There are plenty of game announcements coming in the days ahead, so stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest updates.