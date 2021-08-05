Embracer Group acquires 8 studios including 3D Realms & Deep Rock Galactic devs The Embracer Group just bolstered its already burgeoning collection of studios with 3D Realms, Ghost Ship Games, and more.

The Embracer Group has become one of the most hugely stacked gaming groups in the world, hosting a massive array of studios under its umbrella, as well as notable subsidiaries like Koch Media, THQ Nordic, Coffee Stain, Amplifier, Saber Interactive, Gearbox Entertainment, Deca, and Easybrain. The company has often either gained its own studios or added to its subsidiaries regularly throughout the last few years, and it just added eight more recently. Notable among them are 3D Realms, Deep Rock Galactic devs Ghost Ship Games, and Graven developer Slipgate Ironworks.

Embracer Group announced its acquisition of these and other studios in a press release on its investor relations website on August 5, 2021. The deals to acquire these studios were closed to the cumulative tune of SEK 2.7 billion ($313 million USD). Ultimately, many of these studios will be distributed among Embracer’s subsidiaries. For instance, 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks have been acquired through Saber Interactive. Meanwhile, Ghost Ship Games has been published by Coffee Stain before, such as in the case of Deep Rock Galactic, and was acquired through Coffee Stain likely in consideration of that partnership.

Mining and horde survival game Deep Rock Galactic has been a favorite game among many players. Its developer, Ghost Ship Games, will now be folded into the Embracer Group collective through Coffee Stain.

The full list of studios and the Embracer Group subsidiaries they will be attached to can be found below.

Crazy Labs (Israel)

Ghost Ship Games (Denmark) - Acquired through Coffee Stain

Easy Trigger (Sweden) - Acquired through Coffee Stain

Force Field (Netherlands) - Acquired through Koch Media

DigixArt (France) - Acquired through Koch Media

Slipgate Ironworks (Denmark) - Acquired through Saber Interactive

3D Realms (Denmark) - Acquired through Saber Interactive

Grimfrost (Sweden)

It’s very interesting that the 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks acquisitions occurred just ahead of the upcoming Realms Deep 2021 digital event, in which both studios play a huge part. As Embracer Group adds these and other studios to its sizeable stable, stay tuned for further updates and information.