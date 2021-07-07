Realms Deep 2021 digital event coming in August to share the latest from 3D Realms Following up on last year's event, Realms Deep is returning to share the latest video game news and reveals out of 3D Realms and its partners.

While the COVID-19 pandemic swept the leg of pretty much all physical events and conventions last year, ruining opportunities to show off new games and announcements in person, many shifted to new digital formats and presentations to make up for the otherwise somber situation. 3D Realms was one such group, introducing the Realms Deep digital event in 2020. It was through this that 3D Realms shared wealth of news, announcements, and reveals on games coming from it and its developing/publishing partners. It would appear it went well enough for the event to make a return. Realms Deep 2021 has been scheduled for August, next month.

A few key details were announced on Realms Deep 2021 fairly recently on the event website. According to it, Realms Deep 2021 will take place on the weekend of August 13 to August 15. Listed on its involved partners (presumably involved or taking part in the event in some way) are Devolver Digital, 1C Entertainment, Nightdive Studios, New Blood, Voidpoint, KillPixel, Slipgate Ironworks, Running With Scissors, and In The Keep.

In 2020, the Realms Deep event had plenty of fun things to show (as can be seen from the above Supercut). Duke Nukem 3D may be out of its hands these days, but 3D Realms and its partners remain active with the likes Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, Ghostrunner, Graven, Ion Fury, and Prodeus, just to name a few ongoing or release titles from the previous year. From the looks of the event page, which shows a number of “vaulted” frames with countdowns on them, Realms Deep 2021 is also looking like it will feature a number of good announcements and reveals.

Keep an eye on both the Realms Deep event website and Shacknews as we get closer to the dates in August. We’ll have the latest announcements and news on and from Realms Deep 2021 as it becomes available.