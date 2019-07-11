Year of the Games: 2019
The Shacknews Awards 2019 celebration kicks off today and will last until the end of the year. Please take a look at all of our winners.
The Vice President of 3D Realms on how a community of modders helped create Ion Fury.
The latest Build Engine game from 3D Realms is a nod to Duke Nukem 3D, while creating its own massive experience. Our review.
A few gamers out there are wondering if Ion Fury will release for the Nintendo Switch. Here's what we know.
The retro-inspired shooter is now known as Ion Fury, and you can check out its classic FPS-tinged vibe next month.