Ion Fury braces for Aftershock expansion DLC this summer Bombshell is ready to drop again, as Ion Fury lines up for a new expansion called Aftershock.

Finding spiritual successors to the old generation of PC shooters like Duke Nukem, Doom, and Wolfenstein hasn't been easy, but indie developers have been embracing the challenge over the years. Ion Fury is certainly one of those games, harkening back to the days of Duke Nukem 3D. Fans will be happy to hear that the Ion Fury experience is now over yet, as developer Voidpoint has lined up a new expansion called Aftershock.

Aftershock will see Shelly "Bombshell" Harrison's battle against Heskel continue, as they take their clash into the heart of a mushroom cloud. Behind the cloud lie a series of explorable zones, new enemies, new weapons, and some new vehicle combat sequences. Those who already played Ion Fury can jump right into the DLC and take this challenge head-on. Those who haven't played the game can take the full package and play in Arrange mode, which will seamlessly integrate Aftershock into the main Ion Fury campaign.

There's a reason Ion Fury brings back old Duke Nukem 3D memories and that's because it's assembled on the old Build Engine. We thought the whole thing was pretty nifty in our original 2019 review.

Ion Fury takes advantage of 2019 PCs in a way never-before-seen in the Build Engine. In the very first level, players witness a skyscraper come crashing to the ground. This is not the first time that a Build Engine game featured destructible environments, but it was the biggest moment I had ever witnessed across all of the games made with the tech. Bigger doesn't necessarily always mean better, but in the expanded level size is a welcome improvement in the case of Ion Fury.

Ion Fury's Aftershock expansion is currently set to release this summer on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. There's no price point available at this time.