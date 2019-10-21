Kingdom Under Fire 2 Interview - Guiding players into hybrid gameplay
Shacknews sat down to speak with Gameforge Executive Producer Botond Nemeth about Kindgom Under Fire 2, the switch from free-to-play, and the content of the game.
We sat down with Charles White aka "the Space Pope" to chat about EVE Online, EVE Vegas, the origin of the Space Pope, and much more.
The Sims 4 General Manager Lyndsay Pearson takes some time to talk to Shacknews about the upcoming Discover University expansion and what it means to capture the changing college atmosphere.
CCP Games Director of Game Design Kevin Millard gives insight into the global sensibilities of EVE Online development and what sets EVE Online apart from other MMOs.
Yaga is a stunningly charming indie adventure that was inspired by bad luck and folktales meant to enthrall.
We recently caught up with My Arcade to discuss their products, how they select their games, and what we can expect from them in the future.
With The Outer Worlds hours away from releasing, Shacknews reached out to co-directors Leonard Boyarsky and Tim Cain to talk about the game's launch, some of its design choices, truly absurd branding, and Obsidian's deal with Microsoft.
Shortly after our hands-on time with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Shacknews had an opportunity to speak to Narrative Lead Aaron Contreras and Lead Level Designer Jeff Magers about becoming a Jedi, loyal droid BD-1, and the continuing comparisons to Dark Souls.
Prior to Sunday's Classic Tetris World Championship Top 8, Shacknews had the opportunity to speak to one of the voices of the game, James Chen. We asked about his Tetris background, calling the action, and parallels with the competitive fighting game world.
During Sunday's exciting final day of the 2019 Classic Tetris World Championship, Shacknews spoke to 7-time world champion Jonas Neubauer about his storied career, the continuing rise of competitive Tetris, his one-of-a-kind retro esports marriage, and his cameo on prime-time television.