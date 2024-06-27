New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: The Thing: Remastered devs on preserving original spirit & balancing gameplay mechanics

We spoke with Nightdive Studio's Stephen Kick and Larry Kuperman about the developer's work on The Thing: Remastered.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

E4 Remake and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs continues with a very exciting interview with the developers at Nightdive Studios. CEO Stephen Kick and Director of Business Development Larry Kuperman were kind enough to answer all of our burning questions about this mind-blowing announcement. The original Thing video game was incredibly ambitious and the Nightdive team is committed to bringing it to modern consoles and PC in exceptional fashion. Enjoy the full interview below.

For more on The Thing: Remastered, you can check out Nightdive Studios’ website and social media for the latest on the game. If you missed anything from our showcase, be sure to follow the E4 Remake topic for all of our interviews, livestreams, and content.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

