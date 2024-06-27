New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: Killing Time: Resurrected devs on collaborating with Ziggurat Interactive

Nightdive Studio's Stephen Kick and Larry Kuperman joined us for a conversation on choosing Killing Time as its next project.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Our Shacknews E4 Remake showcase and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs presses on with a conversation with our good friends at Nightdive Studios. Killing Time: Resurrected was an announcement that caught many by surprise, but Nightdive is dedicated to bringing this 3DO deep cut to modern consoles with the help of its IP owners at Ziggurat Interactive. We spoke with CEO Stephen Kick and Director of Business Development Larry Kuperman about how this came to fruition and what it’s been like to work with Ziggurat on bringing this game to modern consoles. Check out the full interview below.

To learn more about Killing Time: Resurrected and any news on the game, be sure to check out Nightdive Studios’ website and social media. You can also keep up with all of our showcase content via the Shacknews E4 Remake topic.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

