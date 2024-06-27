E4 Remake: Killing Time: Resurrected devs on collaborating with Ziggurat Interactive Nightdive Studio's Stephen Kick and Larry Kuperman joined us for a conversation on choosing Killing Time as its next project.

Our Shacknews E4 Remake showcase and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs presses on with a conversation with our good friends at Nightdive Studios. Killing Time: Resurrected was an announcement that caught many by surprise, but Nightdive is dedicated to bringing this 3DO deep cut to modern consoles with the help of its IP owners at Ziggurat Interactive. We spoke with CEO Stephen Kick and Director of Business Development Larry Kuperman about how this came to fruition and what it’s been like to work with Ziggurat on bringing this game to modern consoles. Check out the full interview below.

To learn more about Killing Time: Resurrected and any news on the game, be sure to check out Nightdive Studios’ website and social media. You can also keep up with all of our showcase content via the Shacknews E4 Remake topic.