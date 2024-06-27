E4 Remake: Maximum Apocalypse developers on adapting the board game We chatted with the developers behind Maximum Apocalypse.

As we keep working our way through our E4 Remake content and properly kick off the Summer of Doing our Jobs, we’ve arrived at a nifty little interview with the developers behind Maximum Apocalypse, Mega Cat Studios. Please take a look.

If you’d like to learn more about this digital adaptation, visit the Maximum Apocalypse Steam page. If you’d like to spend some more time browsing Shacknews, check out our E4 Remake hub and you’ll be sorted for hours on end.