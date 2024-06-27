New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: Maximum Apocalypse developers on adapting the board game

We chatted with the developers behind Maximum Apocalypse.
Bill Lavoy
As we keep working our way through our E4 Remake content and properly kick off the Summer of Doing our Jobs, we’ve arrived at a nifty little interview with the developers behind Maximum Apocalypse, Mega Cat Studios. Please take a look.

If you’d like to learn more about this digital adaptation, visit the Maximum Apocalypse Steam page. If you’d like to spend some more time browsing Shacknews, check out our E4 Remake hub and you’ll be sorted for hours on end.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

