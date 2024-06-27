E4 Remake: ChainStaff devs on creature design & lessons from previous games We spoke to Nathan Fouts of Mommy's Best Games about the over-the-top creatures and run-and-gun platforming of ChainStaff.

As Shacknews E4 Remake and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs continues, we dive into ChainStaff next. ChainStaff is an absolutely insane looking run-and-gun platformer harkening back to the days of Contra and Bionic Commando, and the latest project from indie developer Mommy’s Best Games. We were excited to speak with lead designer Nathan Fouts about the development of the game, its grimy gore and creature design, and the lessons he learned from developing previous games. Check out the full interview below.

ChainStaff is still in development, but you can wishlist the game on Steam and follow Mommy’s Best Games on social media to learn the latest details on the game. Be sure to follow our E4 Remake topic as well for all of our interviews and exclusive coverage.