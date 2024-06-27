New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: ChainStaff devs on creature design & lessons from previous games

We spoke to Nathan Fouts of Mommy's Best Games about the over-the-top creatures and run-and-gun platforming of ChainStaff.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

As Shacknews E4 Remake and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs continues, we dive into ChainStaff next. ChainStaff is an absolutely insane looking run-and-gun platformer harkening back to the days of Contra and Bionic Commando, and the latest project from indie developer Mommy’s Best Games. We were excited to speak with lead designer Nathan Fouts about the development of the game, its grimy gore and creature design, and the lessons he learned from developing previous games. Check out the full interview below.

ChainStaff is still in development, but you can wishlist the game on Steam and follow Mommy’s Best Games on social media to learn the latest details on the game. Be sure to follow our E4 Remake topic as well for all of our interviews and exclusive coverage.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

