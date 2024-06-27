E4 Remake: SOPA - Tale of the Stolen Potato devs on cultural stories & mechanics driving narrative We spoke with Juan Castaneda of StudioBando about the intimate story of family and the mechanics that drive it in SOPA - Tale of the Stolen Potato.

As Shacknews E4 Remake and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs continues, we’re moving along with another exclusive indie interview, this time with StudioBando’s Juan Castaneda. StudioBando is working on SOPA - Tale of the Stolen Potato, which is a narrative-rich game about magical realism, food, and family set to launch sometime in 2024. Please have a look below.

To learn more about SOPA - Tale of the Stolen Potato, be sure to check out the game’s Steam page and follow StudioBando on social media. Be sure to check out our E4 Remake topic as well to check out the rest of our content from the showcase as it drops!