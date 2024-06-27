New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

E4 Remake: Captain Contraption's Chocolate Factory devs on puzzle & sandbox level design

We spoke to the developers at Pill Bug Interactive about designing Captain Contraption's automation systems and levels.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

It’s still the wondrous day of our Shacknews E4 Remake showcase and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs and next up we’ve got a delightful interview with Pill Bug Interactive, developers of Captain Contraption’s Chocolate Factory. This awesome indie tasks players with creating efficient automated processes for creating delicious confections. In the interview, we talk about level design, physics, and the sandbox nature of puzzle-solving in the game. Check out the full interview below.

Captain Contraption’s Chocolate Factory is currently dated for July 17, 2024. If you want to learn more, be sure to wishlist the game on Steam and follow it on social media. You can also follow the E4 Remake topic for any and all of our lovely content and interviews throughout the showcase.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola