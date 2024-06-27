E4 Remake: Captain Contraption's Chocolate Factory devs on puzzle & sandbox level design We spoke to the developers at Pill Bug Interactive about designing Captain Contraption's automation systems and levels.

It’s still the wondrous day of our Shacknews E4 Remake showcase and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs and next up we’ve got a delightful interview with Pill Bug Interactive, developers of Captain Contraption’s Chocolate Factory. This awesome indie tasks players with creating efficient automated processes for creating delicious confections. In the interview, we talk about level design, physics, and the sandbox nature of puzzle-solving in the game. Check out the full interview below.

Captain Contraption's Chocolate Factory is currently dated for July 17, 2024.