Warcraft Rumble community questions with the developers We had the pleasure of speaking with the developers all about Warcraft Rumble, from community questions to season 7 and challenges.

The Warcraft franchise has been around for decades now and Warcraft Rumble is the latest entry in this lauded collection of games. This mobile tower defense game has seen a large community gather to enjoy it, and we thought we’d see if they had any questions we could ask the developers. As it turns out, they had a lot! So we sat down with Jeremy Collins, the art director of Warcraft Rumble, as well as Brendan Farrell, senior designer, to talk all about the game.

In this first video, we spend some time asking questions from the community. One theme of the questions related to features: More deck slots, Achievements, playing PvP against your friends, and more. Players are very clearly chomping at the bit to get more Warcraft Rumble in their lives.

In this next video, we got to talk with Collins and Farrell about what it’s been like following the release of Warcraft Rumble now that we’re approaching its first birthday. We dive into what goes into creating new features and the challenges the developers might face when developing for mobile. One thing Collins brings up is how varied the Android environment is, almost like the PC hardware environment.

Warcraft Rumble is available on Android and iOS devices, so go and check it out if you haven't already.