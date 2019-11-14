Wasteland 3 gets a May 2020 release date
The world is about to get a little more nuclear when Wasteland 3 releases next May.
Check out even more of Minecraft Dungeon's Diablo-esque gameplay with a brand-new demo shown off at X019.
The Korean-produced first-person shooter is making its way to North American shore next year exclusively on Xbox and the first-ever gameplay footage of the console version makes its debut.
Age of Empires 4 was at X019, and we got our first look at the beautiful and vast real-time strategy we can expect from the game in a new trailer.
Variable State's latest adventure is a Twin Peaks-like adventure with surrealistic elements.
Frontier's amusement park simulator will be open for business on Xbox next year.
This can't-miss musical adventure is looking particularly exciting, and we're ready to see more of it.
Tonight's Inside Xbox brought about a lot of new reveals and trailers, including the reveal that Raw Fury's new twin-stick shooter, West of Dead is available in beta on Xbox One right now.
The next free DLC coming to Sea of Thieves includes a new Tall Tale and throwable fireballs!
Everwild is brand new IP being developed by Rare with a fantasy and magical theme.