Call of the Sea from Out of the Blue revealed for Xbox Series X Today's Inside Xbox shed light on Out of the Blue's upcoming adventure game, Call of the Sea.

During today's Inside Xbox, we got our first look at the newest project from indie studio Out of the Blue. Published by Raw Fury, Call of the Sea looks to be a very eccentric journey through some beautiful places. The game gives off some serious Sea of Thieves vibes, and we're interested to learn more as the developers show it off in the coming months.

You can check out the trailer yourself in the embed above. Set in the 1930s South Pacific, Call of the Sea sees players take on the role of Norah as she sets out on a journey to find her husband’s mission expedition. The game is slated to offer a load of puzzles, adventure, and tons of self-discovery as players traverse a strange but beautiful island fill with secrets.

You can check out the official Xbox Store page if you’re looking to learn more about the game. To be honest, the game looks absolutely fantastic from the screenshots and footage we’ve seen so far. As I mentioned above, there are some serious Sea of Thieves vibes in the visuals, and I’m very excited to see how things look in 4K Ultra HD, and even HDR. The game also supports Xbox’s new Smart Delivery service, which will allow you to purchase the game on Xbox One or Xbox Series X and then play it on the other system without having to buy it again.

While the trailer doesn't mention any kind of info about the game's release on any other platforms, we do know that the game is set to release on PC at some point thanks to a handy Steam Store page entry. For more info and announcements from today's Inside Xbox, be sure to check out our main news hub.