Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 dancing onto Xbox Series X

Dance with the undead in the latest trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, which is coming to Xbox Series X via Smart Delivery.
Ozzie Mejia
Thursday's Inside Xbox presentation continued with a fresh look at the long-anticipated next entry in the Vampire: The Masquerade series. Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 looks to still be in line for release, with this trailer offering a first look at the game's visual style and its combat.

Players will explore a metropolis where humans and vampires exist simultaneously. They'll be met with hostiles, both living and undead, and will defend themselves with a variety of weapons, as well as different supernatural abilities. And as one might imagine when it comes to vampires, the majority of the game will take place at night.

When we last left Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, it was undergoing significant delays. The narrative leads had previously explained to Shacknews that it had hoped to give the game a significant level of polish in order to live up to its legacy. However, now it looks like that 2020 delay will work to the game's favor, as it will make the jump to next-gen consoles, including Xbox Series X.

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 is coming soon to Xbox Series X via Smart Delivery and Xbox One, as well as PC and PlayStation 4.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

