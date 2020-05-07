Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 dancing onto Xbox Series X Dance with the undead in the latest trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, which is coming to Xbox Series X via Smart Delivery.

Thursday's Inside Xbox presentation continued with a fresh look at the long-anticipated next entry in the Vampire: The Masquerade series. Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 looks to still be in line for release, with this trailer offering a first look at the game's visual style and its combat.

Players will explore a metropolis where humans and vampires exist simultaneously. They'll be met with hostiles, both living and undead, and will defend themselves with a variety of weapons, as well as different supernatural abilities. And as one might imagine when it comes to vampires, the majority of the game will take place at night.

When we last left Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, it was undergoing significant delays. The narrative leads had previously explained to Shacknews that it had hoped to give the game a significant level of polish in order to live up to its legacy. However, now it looks like that 2020 delay will work to the game's favor, as it will make the jump to next-gen consoles, including Xbox Series X.

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 is coming soon to Xbox Series X via Smart Delivery and Xbox One, as well as PC and PlayStation 4.