Yakuza: Like a Dragon gets its latest trailer on the Inside Xbox Series X livestream
Sega and Ryu ga Gotoku Studio showed off the latest glimpse at Yakuza: Like a Dragon on the Inside Xbox Series X livestream.
With Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio is taking the series in a very strange, yet interesting direction with a JRPG-inspired style. We got our latest look at the game on the May 7, 2020 Inside Xbox Series X reveal livestream. You can check out the latest trailer below.
This story is still developing...
helvetica and I are almost done with Yakuza 5 after starting the series with the release of Yakuza Zero. Hopefully we get a release date for this while we're playing through Yakuza 6! It's incredible that the entire series is available on PS4 and if anyone needs a quarantine time killer you should check these out (plus Judgment which is in the same universe.)
