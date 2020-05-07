New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Yakuza: Like a Dragon gets its latest trailer on the Inside Xbox Series X livestream

Sega and Ryu ga Gotoku Studio showed off the latest glimpse at Yakuza: Like a Dragon on the Inside Xbox Series X livestream.
TJ Denzer
With Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio is taking the series in a very strange, yet interesting direction with a JRPG-inspired style. We got our latest look at the game on the May 7, 2020 Inside Xbox Series X reveal livestream. You can check out the latest trailer below.

This story is still developing...

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

