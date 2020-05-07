Buy Madden 21 on Xbox One and get it free on Series X with Smart Delivery [UPDATED] Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes stopped by Inside Xbox to reveal new information about Madden 21 on Xbox Series X.

Updated (5/7/2020 - 9:27AM PT): Following the Inside Xbox showcase, it became clear that Madden 21 will not follow the Smart Delivery program the way we understood it would earlier. To qualify for the offer, players must purchase Madden 21 on Xbox One by December 31, 2020 and upgrade to the Xbox Series X version by March 31, 2021.

We got our first glimpse at EA Sports' Madden 21 on today's Inside Xbox. Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes stopped by to give an update on the next iteration of EA Sports' landmark football franchise. A montage is shown, giving us a recap of the Madden series from its earliest days, up to the present. We're then teased with a brief glimpse of Madden 21 running on Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X.

One of the largest appeals of Xbox's transisiton to the next generation is the use of Smart Delivery. This feature allows players to get certain titles free of charge on the Series X, given that they've already purchased them on the Xbox One. Patrick Mahomes himself confirmed that EA Sports' Madden 21 would be one of these titles. From a consumer point of view, one of the trickiest parts of a new console generation is trying to figure out if it's worth buying games in the months preceding the launch of a new console. Smart Delivery makes this decision much easier, as fans will be able to simply transfer their data from Madden 21 on the Xbox One over to the Series X.

While we were only given a brief look at Madden 21, we're sure to get much more during EA Play next month. Stay up to date with Madden 21 and the rest of the video game release schedule for 2020 here.