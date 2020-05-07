New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2020 video game release dates calendar
The Ascent shows off isometric cyberpunk action co-op combat on Inside Xbox

It looks like Xbox Series X is getting another Cyberpunk game in the form of an isometric action co-op game called The Ascent.
TJ Denzer
1

The Ascent is bringing another flavor of cyberpunk to the Xbox Series X, but this one is going to bring friends along for the ride. The Xbox Series X reveal showed us our first look at the action co-op in which players will take on authority in a cyberpunk world with guns a blazing.

This story is stilll developing...



TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area.

