Scorn is bringing all the H.R. Giger sci-fi horror you need to the Xbox Series X

It looks like Scorn is out to bring all of our science-fiction horror needs to life on the Xbox Series X. The game got a new trailer on the Inside Xbox livestream that showed off plenty of H.R. Giger-esque structure, creatures, and even an aggressive looking beast popping out of an egg. Coming from Ebb Software, the game is coming to the Xbox Series X, as well as Steam and the Humble Bundle.

The Scorn trailer appeared on the Inside Xbox Series X reveal livestream on May 7, 2020. The game features a dark, brooding atmosphere chock full of the inky structure, slick and alien surfaces, and bizarre nudity often associated with H.R. Giger’s work on things like the Alien franchise. That’s no coincidence. Scorn is apparently directly inspired by the works of Giger, as well as Zdzisław Beksiński. We get to see more than a few alien-esque creatures, including a fellow encased in a strange shell, a hive of floating, jellyfish-like creatures, and a parasitic organism that gives life to some kind of dead shell. You can check out the trailer just below.

Scorn is clearly meant to be a horror game of some type, as evidenced by the rather unsettling creatures at the end of the game. Apparently, you play as a large, skinless humanoid (seen in the trailer), wandering through the nightmarish world presented therein. Scorn will apparently be a first-person shooter in mechanics, but will also feature non-linear gameplay as players explore the vast hallways of steel, bone, and muscle, discovering and fighting against macabre and bizarre creatures along the way.

There’s a lot left unsaid for now about Scorn, but we’ll likely see what it has for us later this year as we await its launch on the Xbox Series X, Steam, and the Humble Bundle store. Stay tuned for more information and details here at Shacknews.