Watch the Inside Xbox Series X game reveals livestream here

The second Inside Xbox livestream of this year is happening and it’s going to be a doozy. On the line-up this time are the reveals of Xbox Series X games! Fans that are eagerly awaiting the next entry in the Xbox console family will be thrilled to see what’s on show. You can watch the excitement of the May 7th Inside Xbox livestream right here on Shacknews.

The Inside Xbox livestream is set to begin at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, May 7th, 2020. What, exactly, is being shown during the stream is anyone’s guess, but we do have a general indication thanks to the official Xbox Twitter account. The stream will focus entirely on games for the Xbox Series X. This might also be our chances to see some of the logos and splash/loading screens of the Series X.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X.



Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

It’s also worth remembering what Xbox said about exclusive titles. During an interview with MCV, Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty said, “As our content comes out over the next year, two years, all of our games, sort of like PC, will play up and down that family of devices.” This means those that recently purchase an Xbox One X will feel like they made a good investment. So the games that we see today will likely also be available on the Xbox One console.

And what, pray tell, might we be seeing today? Well, straight away, we can hope that more Halo Infinite goodness is shown. After the trailer last year, fans have been screaming for more content, specifically actual gameplay footage.

We also know that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is coming to the Xbox Series X. There’s a good chance we’ll get to see more into the life and mind of Senua. It will be interesting to see how the gameplay has evolved since the 2017 original.

Then there’s the recently revealed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. We know that this is also releasing on the Series X, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Ubisoft seized the moment to show off some gameplay.

Then there's the recently revealed Assassin's Creed Valhalla. We know that this is also releasing on the Series X, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Ubisoft seized the moment to show off some gameplay.