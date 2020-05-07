Scarlet Nexus brings futuristic chaos and action to Xbox Series X We've got our first look at the next generation project from Bandai Namco

Inside Xbox gave us our first look at Scarlet Nexus, the next game from Bandai Namco. This brand new IP imagines the world in a distant future, where people have been granted telekinetic-like powers as a result of psionic hormone being discovered in the brain. The "Others" are a breed of monsters looking to devour the brains of humans. These mutants attack the Earth, causing chaos. War wages between these super pwered people - known as psionics, against the Others in battles that look straight out of an anime. The protagonist in Scarlet Nexus is Yuito Sumeragi. While not much is revealed about our hero in the trailer, we're sure to learn more in the coming months.

The trailer, which debuted during Inside Xbox, showcases a distinctly futuristic take on the Earth, which the developers describe as "brain punk." In the trailer, we see Yuito's psycho-kinetic powers put to use as he leaps around the sky, sending cars and other objects crashing down on the plant-like Others. We also get a look at the Other Suppression Force. Also known as the OSF, this group is comprised of hand-picked individuals with the psionic hormone and is dedicated to the fight against these hungry mutants.

It has also been confirmed that Scarlet Nexus will indeed be apart of Xbox's Smart Delivery program. This means that players can first buy the game when it releases on Xbox One, and then download it for free once they get their hands on the Xbox Series X. We can expect to hear more about Bandai Namco's Scarlet Nexus in the near future.