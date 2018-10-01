Untitled Goose Game is the second indie to win D.I.C.E. Awards' Game of the Year
House House's Untitled Goose Game is in good company with Journey as the second indie title to ever score the D.I.C.E. Awards Game of the Year accolade.
Get up to some crazy goose antics in this silly and strange sandbox game.
Shacknews lets out its inner jerk by going hands-on with Untitled Goose Game at this year's Game Developers Conference.
Untitled Goose Game won't be around to cause shenanigans until later this year.
Honk your heart out.