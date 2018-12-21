Heroes of the Storm PTR patch 49.0 update welcomes Deathwing
Deathwing has arrived and is ready to rain down desolation and destruction on the Nexus in the latest Heroes of the Storm PTR patch.
Two of Heroes of the Storm's lesser used characters are getting some significant reworks, as Junkrat and Whitemane are given an overhaul.
Heroes of the Storm's Ranked Seasons are about to undergo their biggest change to date, as Blizzard kicks off the all-new Storm League.
Heroes of the Storm's latest character is another Nexus original. Meet bounty hunter Qhira, a refugee from a realm destroyed by civil war.
Shacknews had a chance to speak with Blizzard's Kaeo Milker and learn more about the newest changes coming to Heroes of the Storm in 2019.
Shacknews sits down with Blizzard's Kaeo Milker to hear him reminisce about his nearly two decades of work for the studio.
The latest patch for Heroes of The Storm adds in a brand-new fighter to the Nexus, Anduin Wrynn.
Heroes of the Storm's 44.0 Patch takes the game into the future with the Caldeum Acropolis event.
The new hero Imperius gets an ability breakdown in the patch notes for Heroes of the Storm's latest PTR update, which is live today.
Rumors started flying earlier this month that Heroes of the Storm didn't have much time left. Now the devs are shooting those rumors down.