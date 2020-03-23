New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Heroes of the Storm's entire hero roster is free to play until April

If you've never played Blizzard's MOBA or have been eyeing a particular character, now's the time to try everyone on the roster out.
TJ Denzer
1

Heroes of the Storm is one of the most inviting games in all of the MOBA genre. Even so, as approachable as it can be, it still has a roster of nearly 90 heroes to play with and that can be daunting when you can’t decide who to buy and main. Fortunately, Blizzard is making it easy for new and old players to try things out. All heroes in the Heroes of the Storm roster have been unlocked and are free to play until April.

Blizzard announced the unlocked roster for Heroes of the Storm via the Heroes of the Storm Twitter on March 20, 2020. From that date until April 2, 2020, players will be able to play every single hero available in the game without having to spend currency to unlock them. That even includes special dual-controlled heroes like Warcraft’s dual-headed ogre mage Cho’Gall. It should allow players to try out and get a feel for any character they’ve been on the fence about for a good length of time.

Heroes of the Storm has some life in it. Despite the esports scene getting killed off and devs being pulled off the project, the game still sees plenty of play and updates with new characters like Deathwing and roster reworks like those on Junkrat and Whitemane. An event like this might make for a little boost of extra players in the coming weeks, plus it’s a great opportunity for players who haven’t given Heroes of the Storm a chance to see what it offers. We’ve certainly had our share of fun with it and wholeheartedly recommend it if you want to play a MOBA without an excess of homework on who to pick and how to play them.

Old player or new, sure to check it out if there’s a hero you wanted to play in Heroes of the Storm before the event ends on April 2.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

