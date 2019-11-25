New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Heroes of the Storm PTR patch 49.0 update welcomes Deathwing

Deathwing has arrived and is ready to rain down desolation and destruction on the Nexus in the latest Heroes of the Storm PTR patch.
Ozzie Mejia
8

Prior to BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard revealed that Heroes of the Storm's next character would be one of the biggest additions to its MOBA in many years. The names don't really come much bigger than Deathwing if you're a fan of Warcraft lore. It's been almost a month of waiting, but the Worldbreaker is now officially making his debut in the latest Heroes of the Storm PTR update.

Deathwing is exactly as powerful as one would expect him to be. In fact, The Aspect of Death makes him "permanently unstoppable" by grabting him multiple armor plates and allowing him to deal double damage to Heroes. So then is there any downside to this character at all? The sole negative appears to be that in exchange for nigh-omnipotence, Deathwing cannot be healed or buffed by ally abilities at all. Deathwing comes with Form Shift, which allows him to switch back and forth between his Destroyer form and his Worldbreaker form, which changes up his abilities. Deathwing can recharge his armor if he uses Dragonflight, which lets him oversee the map from the air.

Heroes of the Storm - Deathwing

Here are Deathwing's abilities:

  • (Q) Molten Flame: Deathwing is a dragon. Dragons breathe fire. Watch your opponents melt, as they incur 192 damage per second. On top of that, Deathwing heals himself for a percentage of damage inflicted on Heroes.
  • (W - Destroyer) Incinerate: Deathwing flaps his wing and deals 100 damage to surrounding enemies.
  • (W - Worldbreaker) Lava Burst: Deathwing will form a pool of magma a short distance away. Enemies inside the lava pool will take damage over time and be Slowed.
  • (E - Destroyer) Onslaught: Deathwing lunges at his enemies, dealing damage and inflicting Slow for two seconds. He'll also bite at the end of his lunge for more damage.
  • (E - Worldbreaker) Earth Shatter: Deathwing pounds the ground, creating a seismic crack in front of him in a conical pattern. Enemies caught in this attack take damage and are briefly stunned.
  • (R) Cataclysm: Deathwing flies in a targeted direction, dealing 100 damage on impact. The affected area will remain scorched for a brief period, dealing additional damage to anyone standing on it.

I'll say this much, if Heroes of the Storm is on its last legs, then it feels like a good time to enjoy what appears to be a wildly broken (and crazy fun) character. Other changes implemented in the latest PTR patch include new Nexus Anomalies, the first of which will see Experience Globes drop onto the battlefield; the start of the Storm League; new bundles; and adjustments to the game's AI.

Learn more about Deathwing and all of the PTR changes over on the Heroes of the Storm website. Look for these changes to hit the full game in the weeks ahead. And remember, if you picked up the BlizzCon Virtual Ticket, Deathwing is yours to own.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 25, 2019 11:50 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Heroes of the Storm PTR patch 49.0 update welcomes Deathwing

    • megarust32 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 25, 2019 12:42 PM

      I read that as "Herpes of the Storm"

      • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 25, 2019 1:00 PM

        Herpes development won't ever downsize unexpectedly

    • Zek legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 25, 2019 12:59 PM

      They're also starting the "Nexus Anomaly" program where they put in an experimental gameplay change each season to test it out as a potentially permanent change. This one is changing minion XP to work like health globes instead of just proximity. I think it's an interesting way to keep the game fresh: https://heroesofthestorm.com/en-us/blog/23227809/heroes-of-the-storm-ptr-patch-notes-november-25-2019-2019-11-25/

      • senor135 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 25, 2019 1:15 PM

        without having tried it, I'm pretty sure I hate that change

        • Lurkmaster9000
          reply
          November 25, 2019 1:22 PM

          Lol yup... it will make bruisers and tanks even more necessary

          • Zek legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 25, 2019 2:04 PM

            The orbs drift towards heroes in a wide radius so you don't have to run into melee range to get them, the idea is more for player education and to deter idle bush soaking.

            • senor135 legacy 10 years
              reply
              November 25, 2019 2:28 PM

              isnt the idle soaking kind of abathur's thing?

              • Zek legacy 10 years
                reply
                November 25, 2019 2:44 PM

                They made his hat able to soak, but not his body. I think they're going to need to make some tweaks to it for sure. Like Azmo not getting XP for his orb killing blows. But part of the idea is to put out changes that are a little rough and get the community to help test them. I like that personally, it's more interesting to see the game keep evolving than for them to only play it safe.

