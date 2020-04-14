New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Heroes of the Storm starts Fragments of the Nexus event today

The Raven Lord is defeated, but the fight is not over, as Heroes of the Storm's latest event explores the Fragments of the Nexus.
Ozzie Mejia
3

The Nexus is never at peace for very long. Sure, the Raven Lord has been defeated, but the spread of absolute chaos has not been stopped. The various characters of the Blizzard pantheon are responding to the Dark Nexus in different ways. Players can bear witness to the continuing Heroes of the Storm storyline with the game's latest event, Fragments of the Nexus.

There are two sides to the Fragments of the Nexus storyline. There's StarCraft's Tassadar and Fenix, who are seeking to stop the corruption of the Dark Nexus' energies. Then there's the side of the malevolent Deathwing, who is looking to harness the Dark Nexus' power and use it to his own twisted ends. This has not only resulted in a cataclysmic conflict, but also in some pretty cool skins for Heroes of the Storm players.

Multiple varieties of Dark Nexus Deathwing, Dark Nexus Tassadar, and Dark Nexus Fenix are available now in all Loot Chests, as are a couple of different flavors of Dark Nexus Gul'dan and Dark Nexus Alarak. New mounts are also on the table, with the Dark Nexus Beast, Dark Nexus Hound, and Dark Nexus Manta all available. You can get a first look at some of these skins and mounts on the Heroes of the Storm website.

As for the rest of Heroes of the Storm as a whole, Blizzard is continuing to experiment with new gameplay ideas through Nexus Anomalies. The newest one of these is called A Call for Help, which makes Towers and Cores slightly more intelligent. Instead of purely aiming at minions, Towers and Cores will now actively aid players against enemy heroes when the situation calls for it. Meanwhile, the previous Nexus Anomaly, Experience Globes, has proven to be such a hit that Blizzard is keeping it around. Information on the Nexus Anomalies can also be found on the Heroes of the Storm website.

The Fragments of the Nexus event is currently underway. For more on the latest Heroes of the Storm event, brush up on the April 14 patch notes.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    April 14, 2020 1:10 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Heroes of the Storm starts Fragments of the Nexus event today

    • Izakhar legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 14, 2020 3:15 PM

      Tassadar rework too, just messed around a bit with it in the training area but looks solid to me.

      Some people didn't like it but it feels almost the like old Tass to me, the new black hole is perfect to line up wombo-combos!

      • Nighteyes legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 14, 2020 3:46 PM

        New tassadar is gonna take a lot to get used without his escape. So many people will overextend now lol.

