Heroes of the Storm lead designer doesn't see 'any end in sight' for the game As Heroes of the Storm continues to chug along, its dev team is optimistic they'll be working on the game for a long time to come.

Heroes of the Storm has had a rough road, but despite its esports league and development staff being cut by Blizzard, the game has never really gone away. On the contrary, in a situation where nearly every other game would be considered “dead” or “on life support,” Heroes of the Storm has continued to roll out quality updates and characters since the tremendously tragic news of 2018. What’s more, it’s dev team doesn’t see it stopping anytime soon.

Recently, Heroes of the Storm Lead Designer Brett "Daybringer" Crawford spoke to Destructoid about a number of things regarding the game. Perhaps most importantly, Crawford pointed out that he didn’t see work on the game coming to an end any time in the near future.

“Personally, I don’t see any end in sight,” Crawford explained “We have a ‘Future Hero List’ that is in triple digits and still expanding. There are so many incredible things in development as well as backlogs a mile long that we still need to get to. I think Heroes will be around for a very long time.”

From Warcraft's Deathwing to Overwatch's Mei and more, there have been plenty of new reasons to dive back into Heroes in the Storm and it will continue to be that way if its lead designer is correct.

Crawford’s words ring true if you look at Heroes of the Storm’s recent history. Even since the major shuttering of its esports scene and layoff of development staff in 2018, the game has been moving special events like Fragments of the Nexus and new characters like Overwatch’s Mei on pretty regular schedule since. There was even a host of new Heroes of the Storm job listings posted on Blizzard recently that had many fans wondering if Blizzard was about to kick it into higher gear with Heroes of the Storm after all this time.

Whatever the case, if Crawford is correct, it would appear that we can look forward to continuing to play Heroes of the Storm for the foreseeable future.