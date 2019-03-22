Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been delayed to 2021
Hardsuit Labs and Paradox Interactive have chosen to give Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 more time in the oven, which means delaying it to next year.
Hardsuit Labs and Paradox Interactive have chosen to give Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 more time in the oven, which means delaying it to next year.
Hoping to avoid a repeat of history, HardSuit Labs is pushing Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 away from Q1 2020 in order to add some more polish.
Long-awaited sequel Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been announced and immediately shot up the Steam Top Selling list.
When Square Enix subsidiary Shinra Technologies announced it was working on a cloud-based streaming platform, it seemed Square wanted its own version of OnLive or PlayStation Now. But its ambitions are much bigger than that.