ShackStream: Killing Floor 2 Infernal Insurrection update livestream & key giveaway It's nearly Halloween, which means another major content update for Killing Floor 2. Today, we're playing and talking about the Infernal Insurrection update and giving away PC keys.

It’s a special time of year for the folks at Hardsuit Labs and Tripwire Interactive. The arrival of Fall means the nearing of Halloween, which means Killing Floor 2 is about to get another chunky update. Killing Floor 2: Infernal Insurrection is on the way, and today on the ShackStream, we’re going to be playing it live with the folks at Tripwire Interactive.

Killing Floor 2 has been teasing the new Infernal Insurrection update for sometime now. On September 1, 2020, details were dropped for a beta to the game, which is currently going on now and will be running until September 15, 2020. The new content for Killing Floor 2: Infernal Insurrection will feature a number of great new additions, including new weapons for multiple classes, a new map in the form of Hellmark Station, new skins for enemies and bosses, and plenty more.

Want to see what’s coming? Join us today on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2:15p.m. PT / 5:15p.m. ET. We’ll be playing the new content for Killing Floor 2: Infernal Insurrection. You can also earn yourself one of 20 free keys to get the game on Steam or Epic Games Store if you don’t have it!

As always, we’d like to thank our viewers, followers, and subscribers for tuning in and making projects like today’s stream possible. Your support and engagement makes each of our endeavors all the more fun. If for some reason, you’re not subscribed to Shacknews on Twitch, but you have an Amazon Prime account, don’t forget that you can link your Amazon Prime and Prime Gaming accounts together to get a free subscription each month. Don’t have Amazon Prime for some reason? You can still subscribe all month long through September through Twitch’s SUBtember event.

Halloween cometh, the Zeds are getting antsy, and new weapons for turning them into pulp await. Tune in, check out the new content in Killing Floor 2 and possibly get yourself a key for the game!