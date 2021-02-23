New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 delayed beyond 2021 as developer is pulled off project

More misfortune hits Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 as Paradox Interactive has pulled developer Hardsuit Labs off the project and delayed the game out of a 2021 launch.
TJ Denzer
20

After what was looking like a promising new outing for the Vampire: The Masquerade franchise in its 2019 reveals, Bloodlines 2 has seen no shortage of misfortune. Delay after delay has hit the game in addition to key talent exiting lead development roles. It doesn’t seem like the end is in sight either. Publisher Paradox Interactive has officially announced that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 developer Hardsuit Labs has been pulled off the game and it has been pushed out of the 2021 release window.

Paradox Interactive announced this latest development regarding Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 via the game’s Twitter on February 23, 2021. According to the official announcement, Hardsuit Labs has exited lead development of the project and, as a direct result, a 2021 launch is no longer possible.

“We have made the hard decision that Hardsuit Labs will no longer be leading the development of Bloodlines 2 - which also means that we will not be releasing in 2021 as previously planned,” the statement reads. “Since we cannot at this time communicate a new release date, we’ve also decided to stop accepting pre-orders for the time being.”

It’s the latest in a long line of bad news for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 that began with a delay to late 2020 back in October 2019. Then, despite a promising trailer during Xbox’s next-gen showcases, it fell back further to 2021. Perhaps most troubling was in August 2020, when the creative director and narrative lead of the game, the latter being longtime franchise writer and contributor Brian Mitsoda, were fired and removed from development on Bloodlines 2.

With Hardsuit Labs officially off the project, it’s a uniquely rough situation Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 finds itself in. It will remain to be seen if Paradox Interactive can find a new developer that will better fit the project, but with no new release window to speak of, the future of Bloodlines 2 is looking foggier than ever.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 23, 2021 9:30 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 delayed beyond 2021 as developer is pulled off project

    • TaintedSyringe legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 23, 2021 12:38 AM

      Vampire: Bloodlines 2 update

      -Game no longer coming out in 2021
      -Hardsuit Labs no longer developing it
      -Preorders no longer accepted

      https://twitter.com/VtM_Bloodlines/status/1364124564620517378/photo/1

      RIP?

      • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 23, 2021 12:52 AM

        They confirm right from the top that it’s still in development.

        • trelain legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 23, 2021 1:25 AM

          The game is fucked dude. This plus firing the main creative directors.

          • technotica legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            February 23, 2021 11:46 AM

            I feel this game was dead as soon as they announced it.

        • TaintedSyringe legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 23, 2021 1:48 AM

          So is the Duke Nukem movie.

        • AxeMan808 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          February 23, 2021 4:06 AM

          And YOU get a Squadron 42!

      • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 23, 2021 1:07 AM

        Ugh. Whhhhhhhhhhhy?

      • Alastayr legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 23, 2021 4:12 AM

        One or more community members were working at Hardsuit Labs. I hope they are still employed and doing well over there.

      • nwillard legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 23, 2021 4:17 AM

        Ah shit! A native Seattle developer was part of what made the authenticity of the setting. Wonder what the hell is going on with development. In a sense, I never expected there to be a sequel in the first place so if it never ends up happening it's feels more a reversion to the mean. Kinds like System Shock 3...

        • nwillard legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 23, 2021 4:23 AM

          I'm thinking back to an interaction I had with a guy who worked at Hardsuit Labs. I work at a retail store in the electronics section and a guy walked in wearing a Hardsuit Labs hoodie. I was like "Hey!!!! Hope Bloodlines 2 is going well!" he seemed really surprised that I recognized the studio and gave a pretty apprehensive "Yeah... crossing my fingers, I really hope it turns out well" kind of response.

          I assumed at the time he was nervous because of the stature of the first game but I wonder what kind of stuff was really on his mind there.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 23, 2021 5:33 AM

        That game seems to have been in a constant state of fucked for years

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 23, 2021 5:40 AM

        Well it wouldn’t be a Vampire: The Masquerade game if it wasn’t completely fucked in development.

        I’m curious if this means they’re starting all over or if they’re bringing in someone to unfuck the game as it is now.

        Like are they bringing in doctors or is this like when a movie studio decides to fire the director and bring in someone who will do what they say?

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 23, 2021 5:49 AM

          I mean the parallels with the original bloodlines certainly are there, but the original's main issues were the engine, Source and the fact that Activision underfunded them. Development ceased 6 months before release because Activision couldn't be arsed to pour more money into it.

          And it was always Troïka afaik, without much changes in leading people, Troïka pulls all kinds of miracles, besides possibly Resurection.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 23, 2021 5:42 AM

        Called it

        • Hoax legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 23, 2021 6:49 AM

          After they threw out the figureheads of the game the vultures were starting to circle that thing.

      • TheQuad legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 23, 2021 6:21 AM

        An unfortunately cursed series.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 23, 2021 6:29 AM

          They should just do like the first one and release it and let the community finish it over several years.

          • phate81 legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 23, 2021 12:05 PM

            I played it when it first came out with no patches.

            I have no regrets.

      • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 23, 2021 6:48 AM

        Welp...guess we can officially write this one off. What a damn shame.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 23, 2021 7:14 AM

          Or at the very least stop waiting for it.

          Like when Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 was starting over we knew it would be a long time before it came out but at least we're reasonably certain it will be finished and see the light of day.

          With this game, with its history, and the history of the franchise, it's like.... yeah, if it comes out that's cool, but no more "oh man when is it going to come out?"

          Watching things like this and Cyberpunk are interesting to me because they're these highly anticipated games... that I couldn't care less about. I mean if it comes out and it's good (and for the most part CP2077 has been a big "no") I might check it out but it's not like Half-Life 3 where it has mythical status in my mind

      • Teiresias legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 23, 2021 7:02 AM

        Meanwhile, Wesp5 is STILL pushing out Vampire: Bloodlines 1 unofficial patch updates.
        https://www.moddb.com/mods/vtmb-unofficial-patch
        (direct download: https://www.patches-scrolls.de/patch/4647/7/75297)

        The latest one is dated February 9, 2021. This guy is dedicated.

        • Teiresias legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          February 23, 2021 7:03 AM

          I just reinstalled. Again. I might have a problem.

      • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 23, 2021 7:50 AM

        Come on, Microsoft, snatch it up and give it to Obsidian.

      • X-GOUKI legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 23, 2021 9:37 AM

        Hard suits? The same dev that made blacklight f2p fps game?

        • threeup legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 23, 2021 12:28 PM

          yes, hardsuit core came from Zombie and was running blacklight, but maybe 90% of hardsuit was hired in order to fulfill the scope of V t M

      • thetangent legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 23, 2021 11:38 AM

        Oof, this is reminding me of what happened with KSP2.

    • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 23, 2021 9:35 AM

      Oof. I know there's at least one Shacker at Hardsuit Labs. Hope things are OK over there.

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 23, 2021 9:56 AM

        :( Sorry to hear it. When they brought in that Office Space type efficiency expert ex -Ubisoft hack to clean things up, I gave up hope. :(

      • threeup legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 23, 2021 12:25 PM

        I was there, left Dec2020 :-)

    • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 23, 2021 10:01 AM

      Making AAA games in 2021 is hard.

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 23, 2021 10:09 AM

        I am feeling like this is the fall of the old Wild West style game biz broski managers from a decade+ back. Can’t say I’m sad about it.

        Will it mean more companies run strictly by the bean counters, going F2P? Absolutely yes. Will it mean real talent will consolidate at the few studios that treat their creative teams with respect and/or get many more talented people into the indie space? Yes to that too.

        Overall, I welcome these tectonic shifts...for now. But get back to me in two years, when we start seeing some of the actual results of these shakeups. The verdict is out.

        • fadetofunk legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 23, 2021 10:33 AM

          Free to play isn't a BAD thing if it's done right. I've long had the idea that "Star Citizen" should go free to play but only allow those people who paid for the game package to own a ship. This way some kid can sign on with a crew in a ship and earn money to buy stuff in game. If the kid wants to own a ship though he has to become a "citizen" for the low price of $39.99 :P

          • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            February 23, 2021 10:38 AM

            I just get the heebie jeebies about the more predatory side of that biz, which aims to addict like crack cocaine and then become an infinite money sink.

            • PenicillinX57 legacy 10 years
              reply
              February 23, 2021 11:01 AM

              You mean the Warzone, Fortnite, and GTA Online model? Because yeah, it's already happening, and is proven wildly successful financially. The future of gaming is basically crack cocaine casinos in disguise.

              Sucks.

              • ughhhhhhh legacy 10 years
                reply
                February 23, 2021 12:12 PM

                GTA Online is only a negative due to the modding/hacking of the players. If Rockstar put some of their Shark Card proceeds into shoring their game up vs. exploits it'd go a long way. That said, it doesn't appear they want to do that.

    • technotica legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 23, 2021 11:34 AM

      good lord this is a cluster fuck.. i don't even want this game anymore.

      They pull the lead writer and the director that worked on the 1st game off the project. The narrative being one of the most important things that made the 1st one what it is.
      Now they remove the entire studio, along with everyone who worked on the 1st game...
      Replaced them with a bunch of rando's to be headed up by some ex Ubisoft douchebag just to "get it done."

      At least will still have Cyberpun... well shit..

    • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 23, 2021 12:06 PM

      The demo did not look very good, unfortunately.

