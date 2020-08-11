Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been delayed to 2021 Hardsuit Labs and Paradox Interactive have chosen to give Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 more time in the oven, which means delaying it to next year.

If anyone should know what it’s like to have to wait for the game you want to arrive, it’s probably Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines fans. Nonetheless, those waiting on Bloodlines 2 are going to have to wait longer to see the vampire RPG come to fruition. Paradox Interactive and Hardsuit Labs have announced that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will be delayed to 2021 to allow the team more time to reach the level of quality it’s looking for.

Paradox Interactive and Hardsuit Labs announced the 2021 delay of Vampire: The Masquerade 2 - Bloodlines via the game’s Twitter on August 11, 2020. While COVID-19-related issues were not mentioned, Hardsuit lead Andy Kipling and Paradox Interactive Product Manager Jakob Munthe expressed that the team needed the extra time to ensure the game was everything fans expect it to be.

“Due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time,” the joint statement reads. “This means that our goal to release in 2020 is no longer possible. Moving launch is one of the changes we are making to ensure the best player experience possible.”

Today we have an important announcement in regards to the release date of Bloodlines 2. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/M3xR5qOOpN — Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) August 11, 2020

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 promises to be an incredibly ambitious return to the intrigue and treachery of vampire clans in the Dark World. Even more intriguing was that it got a tease for Xbox Series X and will be showing off the goods on next-gen systems. This isn’t the first time the game has been delayed, having been pushed back to late 2020 previously. That said, it could very well be that with its arrival on the next-gen, Paradox and Hardsuit are aiming for an even higher level of quality than previously intended.

Unfortunately, that desire didn’t come with a new launch window outside of 2021. As we await further details on a new date for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines, stay tuned to Shacknews for the new release window and further details.