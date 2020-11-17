ShackStream: Killing Floor 2's Christmas Crackdown update with Tripwire Interactive

Another holiday season means another season of Killing Floor 2 content from Tripwire Interactive and Hardsuit Labs. If you were feeling a little blue after the end of the Infernal Insurrection holiday events, then we have just the gift to cheer you up. Today, on the ShackStream, we’re being joined by Tripwire Interactive to take a dive into Killing Floor 2’s Christmas Crackdown winter update, featuring the Badass Santa character voiced by Gary Busey. You could even win a code for some of the new content yourself.

Killing Floor 2’s Christmas Crackdown update was originally shared on November 5, 2020, via a Steam developer update post. The update features a wealth of great new content. Elysium is a new map that brings players to a shifting world in which players will move between realms to battle Zeds before returning to a central arena where those realms become part of it in an ever-evolving battlefield. New weapons are also arriving in the form of the Field Medic’s blood-absorbing and firing HRG Vampire and the Frost Fang axe and shotgun combo for Supports and Berserkers.

Join us at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel as we go live with the new content in Killing Floor 2’s Christmas Crackdown. You can also watch the stream just above as we slay Zeds left and right as four holiday-decked Gary Buseys on a mission.

These Zeds won’t slay themselves and we’re just Badass Santa enough to be the squad to do it. See for yourself as we go live with Killing Floor 2 shortly and maybe you can win a code to become a Badass Santa yourself!