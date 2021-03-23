Killing Floor 2: Dystopian Devastation update brings Dystopia 2029 map & new weapons Players in Killing Floor 2 can enjoy the kinetic power of the Gravity Imploder or the deadly sonic aggression of the HRG Beluga Beat.

It’s a new season, which means Tripwire Interactive has packed some new seasons into the Zed-slaying Killing Floor 2. The Dystopian Devastation update launched today, and with it comes new maps, new weapons, and a full slate of quality of life additions, changes, and balances to keep the fight for survival going strong.

Tripwire Interactive launched the Killing Floor Dystopian Devastation update on March 23, 2021 alongside a press release and a new trailer on the studio’s YouTube. One of the highlights of this update is the new map, Dystopia 2029. This is a neon-streaked urban map in which players will be slaying Zeds in the bloody streets between a maze of buildings. Unlike a few other urban maps in Killing Floor 2, Dystopia 2029 features a unique semi-futuristic motif to it. Meanwhile, a set of new weapons are coming to the game. Demolitionists will get the Gravity Imploder, which can yank foes in or fire a flesh yanking ball of gravity forward. Meanwhile, the Beluga Beat comes to snipers, allowing them to charge a shot of sonic energy and rend heads with an increasingly powerful blast.

After the recent Christmas Crackdown update that brought the Elysium map, this represents the next, major update for Killing Floor 2. The Killing Floor 2: Dystopian Devastation update also comes with a new collection of sweet cosmetics in the form of new hats, masks, backpacks, and other good stuff. Finally, it also brings a new slate of changes to the existing content in the game. Medics, dosh, and a few key weapons have been adjusted alongside a slew of other bug fixes for the game, which can be found in updates on the Steam page.

The future might be bleak and infested with flesh-hungry zeds, but at least its also stylish and packing new heat. The Killing Floor 2: Dystopian Devastation update is available today on all platforms, alongside a sale of the game. Be sure to check it out and get your kill on in neon style!