Shack Chat: What was the first game to scare you?
As the darkness of fall presses in, the Shack Staff inches closer to the fire to talk about the first games that spooked us.
As the darkness of fall presses in, the Shack Staff inches closer to the fire to talk about the first games that spooked us.
Discuss your favorite co-op video games with the Shack Staff.
Natascha McElhone will be playing the iconic AI in the upcoming Showtime series.
Halo was originally designed for a certain field-of-view, and there have been challenges with bringing FOV sliders to the MCC for PC.
Hoping to scoop up the latest Halo goodies featured in Sea of Thieves? Here's how to get the Halo Spartan Ship Set entirely for free.
Players can show their allegiance to Master Chief with the Spartan Ship Set, available for a short time in Sea of Thieves.
The Showtime Halo TV series has found its Master Chief in Pablo Schreiber.
Get your fill of the Halo world with this weekend-long traveling fan event for diehards.
343 Industries Microsoft Corporate Vice President and Head of 343 Industries, has been honored with a place in the AIAS Hall of Fame.
We let Greg out of the video mines long enough to whip up the latest top 10.