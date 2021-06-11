New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Images from the Halo TV series leak online

New images have leaked from Paramount+'s Halo series.

Donovan Erskine
1

The live-action Halo series is a project that’s been kicked around for well over a decade now. The series is finally becoming a reality, and is set to launch next year on Paramount +. Now, we’ve allegedly got our first look at the show, as several images from the Halo series have leaked online.

Originally popping up on the Halo subreddit, ten different images apparently from the upcoming Halo series were leaked by an unknown source. The images are low-quality, as they seem to have been screengrabbed from a trailer. The images show Master Chief, different planets, alien races, and a warthog.

If these leaks are real and are indeed from an unreleased trailer, the working theory is that we may see the official teaser debuted on Sunday during Xbox’s E3 showcase. Though it technically isn’t video game news, there probably isn’t a more appropriate place to reveal the first trailer for a Halo show.

We got official word that the Halo TV series was happening back in 2018, learning that it would be a ten episode season, each episode roughly running for an hour. We also know that the series will star Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, though it’s likely we won’t see much of his face. Back in February of this year, Paramount+ landed a deal with Showtime and 343 Industries to make the Halo series exclusive to its streaming service.

Though several signs point to this leak being legit, we won’t know for sure until we get some official word. For any future updates on the Halo TV series, stick with us right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola