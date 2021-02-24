Halo TV series headed for Paramount+ streaming platform The Halo TV series in development by Showtime looks to be going exclusive on the Paramount+ video service in Q1 2022.

It seems like every game worth its salt is getting a TV series or feature of some kind these days. Many of them are in development over at Netflix even right now, but there’s a big fish headed for another video streaming service pond. A Halo TV series which has been in the works via Showtime and in partnership with 343 Industries has apparently been locked down for exclusivity on the ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+.

The news of the Halo TV series’ exclusivity to Paramount+ was reported in an exclusive on Deadline on February 24, 2021. Originally announced and in production since 2018, the collaboration between Showtime and current Halo studio 343 Productions has seen some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is currently on track in Budapest. With the production back in the works, the Halo TV series has found a home for its initial launch via ViacomCBS. With a deal between Showtime and ViacomCBS, the Halo series will appear exclusively on the latter’s Paramount+ service when it launches in an expected window of Q1 2022.

The Halo TV series is a big pickup for Paramount+, which is ViacomCBS's premium video streaming service.

Starring Pablo Schreiber, the Halo TV series will take viewers back to the start of the Halo universe, kicking off with the war between humans and the alien Covenant forces in a story that is meant to carry all of the action, adventure, and drama found in the narrative of the games.

“It delivers the visceral excitement of playing the game, along with a much deeper emotional experience around the Spartans, human beings who got their humanity chemically and genetically altered,” CBS Chief Creative Officer and Showtime Networks Chairman and CEO David Nevins said of the series. “The story is about reclaiming what makes them human, and therefore it’s a very powerful story.”

Though Q1 2022 is quite a ways off, we also still have Halo Infinite (hopefully) in Fall 2021 to look forward to ahead of the TV series launch. As we work our way through the year, stay tuned for more details and updates regarding Halo and the upcoming TV series on Paramount+.