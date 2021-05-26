New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase E3 2021 event dated for June 13

The annual Xbox and Bethesda E3 press events are combining to create a two-headed super event, set to take place on June 13.
Ozzie Mejia
1

That time of year is coming up, where the world of gaming comes together for some big-time announcements. Xbox is ready to take its turn and this will be the first year that Bethesda will be along for the ride. On Wednesday, Microsoft announced that the annual Xbox Games Showcase and the Bethesda press event will combine into some sort of giant press conference monolith called the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place on Sunday, June 13 at 10 a.m. PT. It will run for approximately 90 minutes and feature games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other noteworthy Xbox partners. The announcement on Xbox Wire notes that players can expect to hear about holiday releases, as well as new titles for Xbox Game Pass.

Wednesday's announcement confirms the rumored joint conference between Xbox and Bethesda last week. Prior to this year, the two parties held separate press events during E3 season. Of course, with Microsoft spending $7.5 billion USD on Bethesda and ZeniMax Media, having two separate events would be a bit redundant.

While the United States inches back to normalcy with more Americans taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Microsoft isn't quite ready for in-person gatherings just yet. That's why this year's Xbox FanFest, which usually takes place around the time of Xbox's E3 festivities, is being held digitally. There are no further details on that at the moment, but Xbox users are encouraged to check out the Xbox FanFest website in the meantime.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase can be viewed live on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. Shacknews will be here as well to cover whatever comes out of the show, so we'll see you all on June 13.

