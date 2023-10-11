2023 Halo World Championship: Prize pool, schedule, Twitch Drops, and how to watch The biggest weekend in Halo esports has arrived. Here's everything you need to know.

The 2023 Halo World Championship weekend is about to begin. Teams from around the world are flying into Seattle, WA to help bring the second year of the current incarnation of the Halo Championship Series to a close. Shacknews is here for our full guide on this momentous weekend for Halo Infinite and how to check out all of the action, as well as lay out everything at stake.

How much is the 2023 Halo World Championship prize pool?

The 2023 Halo World Championship features a $1,000,000 USD prize pool for the main 4v4 tournament with lesser prize pools for other tournaments also being held at the event. Here are the current prize totals across various categories and side activities:

Halo Infinite 4v4

1st place - $400,000

2nd place - $220,000

3rd place - $110,000

4th place - $70,000

5th-6th place - $45,000

7th-8th place - $25,000

9th-12th place - $10,000

13th-16th place - $5,000

Halo Infinite FFA

1st place - $10,000

2nd place - $6,000

3rd place - $4,000

4th place - $2,125

5th place - $1,000

6th place - $750

7th place - $625

8th place - $500

Side tournaments for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Halo 5, and Halo Infinite are being held throughout the weekend with prize pools of up to $5,000 each. Sign-ups for those will be available on-site.

What is the 2023 Halo World Championship schedule?

The main competition begins on Friday, October 13 at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET with the start of 4v4 Pools and the $25,000 FFA tournament. For the main 4v4 tournament, 16 teams are entered. There are eight teams who qualified based on their placement at the recent HCS Fort Worth Major, four who qualified based on their NA Halo Championship Series point total throughout the season, two who qualified based on their EU Halo Championship Series point total throughout the season, one who qualified via the Mexico Regional Playoffs, and one who qualified via the Australia/New Zealand Regional Playoffs. Teams will face off in a single round robin with a best-of-five format where the top two teams will advance to the Winners Round 1, the third place teams will go to the Elimination Round 1, and the fourth place team will go home.

The teams competing and the broadcast schedule for Friday can be found below:



Source: Xbox



Source: Xbox



Source: Xbox

Competition for 4v4 will take place throughout the weekend with the Grand Finals set to begin on Sunday, October 15 at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET.

Starting times for various Halo side tournaments will vary. Be sure to find the full schedule for the weekend over at Halo Waypoint.

How to watch the 2023 Halo World Championship

To start the weekend, the 2023 Halo World Championship will run on multiple Twitch feeds: Halo, HCS, HCS Red and HCS Blue. The Grand Finals will be broadcast on the main Halo Twitch channel.

2023 Halo World Championship Twitch Drops

Did someone say Twitch Drops? 👀



Brand new armor coatings and weapon charms will be up for grabs next weekend during the #HaloWC 2023!



📅 Oct 13-15

🕛 12p PT / 8p BST

📺 https://t.co/e5eElehCyu pic.twitter.com/9KdXexsluI — Halo Esports #HaloWC (@HCS) October 5, 2023

Xbox is promising Twitch Drops throughout this Halo World Championship weekend. Look for exclusive armor coatings and weapon charms throughout the weekend.

Be sure to watch the main Halo Twitch channel for three hours on October 13-15 to receive the Mark V + Rakshasa armor coatings, three hours on October 14-15 to get the Yoroi + Hazmat armor coatings, and three hours on October 15 to get the Mirage + Eaglestrike armor coatings. Tune in to co-streamers for three hours on October 13-15 to get the Chimera (Smellbringer) armor coating, three hours on October 14-15 to receive the Chimera (Cosmic Nexus) armor coating, and three hours on October 15 for the Mark VII armor coating.

Watch the main Halo Twitch channel during Sunday's Grand Finals match to receive the Mark VII armor core at some point during the broadcast. Finally, watch on Sunday for 45 minutes to get the HaloWC Trophy Weapon Charm and for three hours to get the Sweep Success Weapon Charm.

How to Watch the 2023 Halo World Championship VODs

The full broadcast, as well as top matches from the weekend, will air live and on-demand on the Halo Esports YouTube channel.