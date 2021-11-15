Halo TV series teaser trailer shown during Xbox anniversary event The streaming-exclusive Halo series will make its debut on Paramount Plus in 2022.

While we may have gotten some earth-shattering news with the early release of Halo Infinite multiplayer during today’s Xbox 20th anniversary celebration, it was not the only big news to come out of the festivities. Along with the much-anticipated next-generation console debut of Master Chief and friends, we also got the first-ever glimpse of the upcoming Halo television series from Paramount Plus.

The trailer begins with a series of close-ups of Master Chief's armor. We then get a glimpse of his gloves, 117 insignia, and the rear side of the helmet. Before the teaser wraps, we hear the voice of Cortana saying, "Hello, Master Chief."

Development on a live-action Halo movie or TV series has been going on for nearly as long as the franchise has existed. Multiple large-budget projects have been teased and promised over the years, but it would seem that this new series from Paramount Plus will be the first to make it to completion.

The series will star Pablo Schieber as Master Chief. Schrieber is perhaps best known for his work as Frank Sobatka’s nephew Nick from Season 2 of The Wire or his starring turn in Michael Bay’s 13 Hours. Bokeem Woodbine and Shabana Azmi will round out the cast of the show.

While no firm date was offered for when the Halo series will begin streaming on Paramount Plus, we do know it will be sometime in 2022. In the meantime, you can play some of the recently-released Halo Infinite Multiplayer right now.