GTA 5 had more players in 2020 than any previous year
GTA 5 and GTA Online had its most successful year thus far in 2020.
GTA 5 and GTA Online had its most successful year thus far in 2020.
Wondering why there was no Red Dead Redemption 2 booth at E3 2018? Sam Houser explains Rockstar's stance.
Take-Two Interactive alleges that the programs have cost it at least $500,000 already.
New DJs are now available to spin in your late night criminal enterprise.
Rockstar continues to provide amazing updates to their vibrant online open world. This week, they celebrate our nation's independence with The Dewbauchee Vagner Supercar, Dawn Raid Mode, Independence Day MOC Liveries & More.
If you want to roll with the big boys of the time, you’ve got to be able to pull off the smallest of crimes.