Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release time Set your alarms and get ready, because the GTA Trilogy release time is almost here.

The Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is scheduled to release soon, and players are keen to know the exact release time. Waiting for a game to unlock is always agony, especially if you don’t know the exact minute. As it so happens, Rockstar has been nice enough to give player the exact time GTA: The Trilogy unlocks.

GTA: The Trilogy release time

Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition’s release time is 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET on November 11, 2021. Rockstar has even given players a little countdown timer, which can be seen on the GTA Trilogy site. This timer will let you know the exact second that the game unlocks, allowing you to jump back into the familiar shoes of your favorite characters. This release will happen globally across all available platforms including PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch.

While you wait for GTA: The Trilogy to unlock, take a moment to read over the complete GTA: The Trilogy soundtrack and song list. There are a ton of great tunes players will be able to listen to as they drive around the Vice City and San Andreas. You can also take a moment to ensure your PC meets the minimum requirements to run the three titles.

With the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release time now known, you can set your alarm and prepare to dive back into some iconic titles. Be sure to keep it tuned to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on everything to do with GTA, which will no doubt be important as we get even further from GTA 5’s release and eagerly await word on GTA 6.