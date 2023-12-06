GTA 6 trailer crosses 105 million views on YouTube in two days Leaks couldn't deter the amount of attention on Rockstar Games' YouTube channel when the official Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal trailer launched.

The cat is out of the bag. Rockstar Games has officially put out the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, and with it, gathered eyes from around the world. Rockstar Games looks set to deliver yet another pulpy open-world action game that puts crime, heists, and a parody of modern culture front and center, and its fans showed up for the occasion. In just two days since the first GTA6 trailer has launched, it has over 105 million views, making it easily one of the most-viewed game announcements of all time.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal trailer premiered just a couple days ago, on December 4, 2023 on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel. Going over to that channel as of this writing, shows the view count above 105 million.

Grand Theft Auto 6 may be a long way off, but it still had over a hundred million sets of eyes watching its debut reveal this week.

Source: Rockstar Games

To put that in full perspective, we looked back at a few other trailers to highly-anticipated games. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Official Trailer #1 sits at 7.1 million views. Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s Nintendo Direct trailer is at 9.9 million (though, not including views from the actual June Nintendo Direct which has 4.1 million views). Baldur’s Gate 3’s first reveal trailer, from back in 2019, is at 2.7 million views. Even Elden Ring’s 2019 E3 announcement trailer sits around 2 million. Meanwhile, the original Overwatch cinematic reveal trailer from 2014 is at 17 million views.

One of the few actual contenders is the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare reveal trailer, which is the most-viewed Call of Duty trailer and still only comes in at 46 million despite being 7 years old. Funny enough, the only game we could find that comes close to GTA 6’s view numbers is the Grand Theft Auto 5 reveal trailer, which debuted in 2011 and sits at 101 million views. Bear in mind this doesn't include regional YouTube channels, third-party channel reposts, and is strictly confined to YouTube numbers, but those restrictions and criteria also apply to the GTA 6 trailer.

So, it’s safe to say that, yes, the world is excited for Grand Theft Auto 6. With the game going back to Vice City in 2025, we’re sure to see a lot more of it over the coming years, but it’s going to be hard for anything to beat the numbers this first trailer put up. Stay tuned for more news as it drops.