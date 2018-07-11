Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy rumored for a fall release
New reports state that GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City will be getting a remaster this year.
New reports state that GTA 3, San Andreas, and Vice City will be getting a remaster this year.
The usual suspects hold it down on the PlayStation 4 digital charts.
An update for the Steam version of GTA: San Andreas released this weekend causing issues with save files, removes a number of songs and other things for the sake of Xbox 360 controller support. Totally worth it?
Rockstar Games is re-releasing Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on the Xbox 360 that will include some small enhancements and a full list of achievements.