2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and It Takes Two come to Game Pass this month

San Andreas and It Takes Two highlight the November 2021 Game Pass offerings.
Donovan Erskine
1

If you’re steeped in the gaming world, then you’re surely well aware of Xbox Game Pass and its growing library of titles. With November now underway, it means that Microsoft is ready to reveal what subscribers of the subscription service can expect to play this month. The November 2021 Xbox Game Pass line-up features some high-profile games, including Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and It Takes Two.

The November 2021 Xbox Game Pass line-up was revealed on Xbox Wire earlier this morning and lays out the release schedule for the entire month. Here are all of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, as well as their respective platforms and release dates:

  • Minecraft Java and Bedrock version (PC) - November 2
  • Unpacking (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 2
  • It Takes Two (Cloud, Console, PC) EA Play - November 4
  • Kill It with Fire (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 4
  • Football Manager 2022 (PC) - November 9
  • Forza Horizon 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 9
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas -The Definitive Edition (Console) - November 11
  • One Step from Eden (Console and PC) - November 11

We had already learned that Minecraft and Forza Horizon 5 would be making their way to Xbox Game Pass this month, but it's GTA: San Andreas and It Takes Two that really caught our attention. San Andreas is set to get a full remaster later this month, along with the rest of the trilogy, and console players will be able to experience the iconic story once again at no additional cost.

It Takes Two was one of the pleasant surprises of the early 2021 release window, and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have the chance to play through the couch co-op game if they missed out on it at launch. For more on the offerings of Xbox Game Pass, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

