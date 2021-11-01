Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and It Takes Two come to Game Pass this month San Andreas and It Takes Two highlight the November 2021 Game Pass offerings.

If you’re steeped in the gaming world, then you’re surely well aware of Xbox Game Pass and its growing library of titles. With November now underway, it means that Microsoft is ready to reveal what subscribers of the subscription service can expect to play this month. The November 2021 Xbox Game Pass line-up features some high-profile games, including Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and It Takes Two.

The November 2021 Xbox Game Pass line-up was revealed on Xbox Wire earlier this morning and lays out the release schedule for the entire month. Here are all of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, as well as their respective platforms and release dates:

Minecraft Java and Bedrock version (PC) - November 2

Unpacking (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 2

It Takes Two (Cloud, Console, PC) EA Play - November 4

Kill It with Fire (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 4

Football Manager 2022 (PC) - November 9

Forza Horizon 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 9

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas -The Definitive Edition (Console) - November 11

One Step from Eden (Console and PC) - November 11

We had already learned that Minecraft and Forza Horizon 5 would be making their way to Xbox Game Pass this month, but it's GTA: San Andreas and It Takes Two that really caught our attention. San Andreas is set to get a full remaster later this month, along with the rest of the trilogy, and console players will be able to experience the iconic story once again at no additional cost.

It Takes Two was one of the pleasant surprises of the early 2021 release window, and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have the chance to play through the couch co-op game if they missed out on it at launch. For more on the offerings of Xbox Game Pass, stick with us here on Shacknews.