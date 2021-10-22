New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition arrives this November

Clear your schedule. Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas will be here (again) in a few weeks.
TJ Denzer
2

When Rockstar Games finally confirmed that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was happening, the questions immediately shifted to when. Well, we now have a release date that players can mark on the calendars, and it’s sooner than you are probably expecting.

Today, Rockstar Games announced that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will arrive on digital storefronts on November 11, 2021. You can buy it on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Nintendo eShop, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Those online stores will cover players on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If you’d rather have Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition in physical form, its physical release is planned for each of the above consoles mentioned, minus PlayStation 5 at this time, on December 7, 2021.

Officially announced earlier this October 2021, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will include Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Each game will feature modern controls inspired by Grand Theft Auto V, plus visual enhancements, and resolution upgrades. PC players will be happy to know that NVIDIA DLSS support will be coming to the PC version.

You can read even more of the finer details about the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition over on the Rockstar Games website. You can also be certain that we’ll be diving in as soon as we can and providing our thoughts on three of the most iconic games from the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Mobile editions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition are also expected sometime in 2022 on iOS and Android. Stay tuned as we await concrete dates for that launch further down the line.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 22, 2021 5:35 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition arrives this November

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 22, 2021 6:06 AM

      Hah that looks a lot better than I was expecting. Not sure how those games have aged compared to the modern ones, but might pick this up down the road on sale.

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 22, 2021 6:09 AM

      Awesome. It's good to see that they actually did put some effort into this.

      I'm curious how much of the soundtrack they've managed to keep in place.

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 22, 2021 6:10 AM

      Nice improvements. Bit more than I thought they were going to do. Wonder what DLSS will do? Make running them at 8k possible?

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 22, 2021 6:16 AM

      This looks great and all but it bugs me that they call it “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy” when it doesn’t include GTA1 or GTA2. Yeah I know they mean the trilogy of games they made with the GTA3 engine but still.

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 22, 2021 6:24 AM

      #1 - Glad they gave the characters a sort of comic book / cell shaded look. Going realistic would have looked really jarring when they are bound by low-poly models.

      #2 - Got no real interest in this. I feel like the gameplay has not aged well, and you can get the experience in GTA V anyway.

      But the music is killer!

