Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition arrives this November Clear your schedule. Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas will be here (again) in a few weeks.

When Rockstar Games finally confirmed that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was happening, the questions immediately shifted to when. Well, we now have a release date that players can mark on the calendars, and it’s sooner than you are probably expecting.

Today, Rockstar Games announced that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will arrive on digital storefronts on November 11, 2021. You can buy it on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Nintendo eShop, and the Rockstar Games Launcher. Those online stores will cover players on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If you’d rather have Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition in physical form, its physical release is planned for each of the above consoles mentioned, minus PlayStation 5 at this time, on December 7, 2021.

Officially announced earlier this October 2021, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will include Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Each game will feature modern controls inspired by Grand Theft Auto V, plus visual enhancements, and resolution upgrades. PC players will be happy to know that NVIDIA DLSS support will be coming to the PC version.

You can read even more of the finer details about the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition over on the Rockstar Games website. You can also be certain that we’ll be diving in as soon as we can and providing our thoughts on three of the most iconic games from the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Mobile editions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition are also expected sometime in 2022 on iOS and Android. Stay tuned as we await concrete dates for that launch further down the line.