GTA: San Andreas cheat codes - Definitive Edition Here are cheat codes that you can use in San Andrea in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition.

Rockstar Games has released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, which takes players back to some of the most iconic locations and stories of the franchise’s history. One of which is GTA: San Andreas, where players can one again explore the titular state and relive the insane antics of CJ and friends. A major staple of the original game was the plethora of cheat codes that could be used for a variety of perks, and many of them have returned for the remaster. Here are all of the cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas - Definitive Edition.

In order to enter cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas, simply enter in the command while playing the game. A notification will pop up in the top left corner when you successfully enter a cheat.

Cheat Xbox input PlayStation input Switch input PC input $250k + Full Health and Full Armor RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up INEEDSOMEHELP Weapon Set 1 - Bat, Pistol, Shotgun, Mini SMG, AK 47, Rocket Launcher, Molotov Cocktail, Spray Can, Brass Knuckles RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up LXGIWYL Weapon Set 2 - Knife, Pistol, Sawed-Off Shotgun, Tec 9, Sniper Rifle, Flamethrower, Grenades, Fire Extinguisher RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left PROFESSIONALSKIT Weapon Set 3 - Chainsaw, Silenced Pistol, Combat Shotgun, M4, Bazooka, Plastic Explosive RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Down NUTTERSTOYS Infinite Health Down, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Down, Up, Y Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle Down, B, Right, Left, Right, R, Right, Down, Up, X BAGUVIX Infinite Ammo LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Down, LB, LB L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1 L, R, Y, R, Left, ZR, R, Left, Y, Down, L, L FULLCLIP

Lower Wanted Level RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down TURNDOWNTHEHEAT Raise Wanted Level RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right R2, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT R, R, A, ZR, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left MOREPOLICEPLEASE Spawn Jetpack Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Up, Down, Left, Right Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right Left, Right, L, ZL, R, ZR, Up, Down, Left, Right ROCKETMAN Maximum Muscle Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Left Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Left BUFFMEUP Maximum Respect LB, RB, Y, Down, RT, A, LB, Up, LT, LT, LB, LB L1, R1, Triangle, Down, R2, X, L1, Up, L2, L2, L1, L1 L, R, X, Down, ZR, B, L, Up, ZL, ZL, L, L WORSHIPME Aggressive Traffic RT, B, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, RT, LT R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2 ZR, A, R, ZL, Left, R, L, ZR, ZL ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS Super Jump Up, Up, Y, Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, RT, RT Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2 Up, Up, X, X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, ZR, ZR KANGAROO Super Punch Up, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT Up, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2 Up, Left, B, X, R, A, A, A, ZL STINGLIKEABEE Maximum Fat Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Down Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Down BTCDBCB

Those are the GTA: San Andreas cheat codes that are compatible with the game’s Definitive Edition. If you’re looking for more content based around Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, stick with us here on Shacknews.