New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake2022 video game release dates calendar
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
2022 video game release dates calendar

GTA: San Andreas cheat codes - Definitive Edition

Here are cheat codes that you can use in San Andrea in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition.
Donovan Erskine
1

Rockstar Games has released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, which takes players back to some of the most iconic locations and stories of the franchise’s history. One of which is GTA: San Andreas, where players can one again explore the titular state and relive the insane antics of CJ and friends. A major staple of the original game was the plethora of cheat codes that could be used for a variety of perks, and many of them have returned for the remaster. Here are all of the cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas - Definitive Edition.

GTA: San Andreas cheat codes - Definitive Edition

In order to enter cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas, simply enter in the command while playing the game. A notification will pop up in the top left corner when you successfully enter a cheat.

Cheat

Xbox input

PlayStation input

Switch input

PC input
$250k + Full Health and Full Armor RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up INEEDSOMEHELP
Weapon Set 1 - Bat, Pistol, Shotgun, Mini SMG, AK 47, Rocket Launcher, Molotov Cocktail, Spray Can, Brass Knuckles RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up LXGIWYL
Weapon Set 2 - Knife, Pistol, Sawed-Off Shotgun, Tec 9, Sniper Rifle, Flamethrower, Grenades, Fire Extinguisher RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left PROFESSIONALSKIT
Weapon Set 3 - Chainsaw, Silenced Pistol, Combat Shotgun, M4, Bazooka, Plastic Explosive RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Down NUTTERSTOYS
Infinite Health Down, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Down, Up, Y Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle Down, B, Right, Left, Right, R, Right, Down, Up, X BAGUVIX
Infinite Ammo LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Down, LB, LB L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1 L, R, Y, R, Left, ZR, R, Left, Y, Down, L, L FULLCLIP
Lower Wanted Level RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down TURNDOWNTHEHEAT
Raise Wanted Level RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right R2, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT R, R, A, ZR, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left MOREPOLICEPLEASE
Spawn Jetpack Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Up, Down, Left, Right Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right Left, Right, L, ZL, R, ZR, Up, Down, Left, Right ROCKETMAN
Maximum Muscle Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Left Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Left BUFFMEUP
Maximum Respect LB, RB, Y, Down, RT, A, LB, Up, LT, LT, LB, LB L1, R1, Triangle, Down, R2, X, L1, Up, L2, L2, L1, L1 L, R, X, Down, ZR, B, L, Up, ZL, ZL, L, L WORSHIPME
Aggressive Traffic RT, B, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, RT, LT R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2 ZR, A, R, ZL, Left, R, L, ZR, ZL ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS
Super Jump Up, Up, Y, Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, RT, RT Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2 Up, Up, X, X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, ZR, ZR KANGAROO
Super Punch Up, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT Up, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2 Up, Left, B, X, R, A, A, A, ZL STINGLIKEABEE
Maximum Fat Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Down Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Down BTCDBCB

Those are the GTA: San Andreas cheat codes that are compatible with the game’s Definitive Edition. If you’re looking for more content based around Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, stick with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola