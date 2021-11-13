GTA: San Andreas cheat codes - Definitive Edition
Here are cheat codes that you can use in San Andrea in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition.
Rockstar Games has released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, which takes players back to some of the most iconic locations and stories of the franchise’s history. One of which is GTA: San Andreas, where players can one again explore the titular state and relive the insane antics of CJ and friends. A major staple of the original game was the plethora of cheat codes that could be used for a variety of perks, and many of them have returned for the remaster. Here are all of the cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas - Definitive Edition.
In order to enter cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas, simply enter in the command while playing the game. A notification will pop up in the top left corner when you successfully enter a cheat.
|
Cheat
|
Xbox input
|
PlayStation input
|
Switch input
|
PC input
|$250k + Full Health and Full Armor
|RB, RT, LB, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|R, ZR, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|INEEDSOMEHELP
|Weapon Set 1 - Bat, Pistol, Shotgun, Mini SMG, AK 47, Rocket Launcher, Molotov Cocktail, Spray Can, Brass Knuckles
|RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
|LXGIWYL
|Weapon Set 2 - Knife, Pistol, Sawed-Off Shotgun, Tec 9, Sniper Rifle, Flamethrower, Grenades, Fire Extinguisher
|RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
|R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
|R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
|PROFESSIONALSKIT
|Weapon Set 3 - Chainsaw, Silenced Pistol, Combat Shotgun, M4, Bazooka, Plastic Explosive
|RB, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
|R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
|R, ZR, L, ZR, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Down
|NUTTERSTOYS
|Infinite Health
|Down, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Down, Up, Y
|Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle
|Down, B, Right, Left, Right, R, Right, Down, Up, X
|BAGUVIX
|Infinite Ammo
|LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Down, LB, LB
|L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1
|L, R, Y, R, Left, ZR, R, Left, Y, Down, L, L
| FULLCLIP
|Lower Wanted Level
|RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
|R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
|R, R, A, ZR, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
|TURNDOWNTHEHEAT
|Raise Wanted Level
|RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
|R2, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
|R, R, A, ZR, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left
|MOREPOLICEPLEASE
|Spawn Jetpack
|Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Up, Down, Left, Right
|Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right
|Left, Right, L, ZL, R, ZR, Up, Down, Left, Right
|ROCKETMAN
|Maximum Muscle
|Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Left
|Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left
|X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Left
|BUFFMEUP
|Maximum Respect
|LB, RB, Y, Down, RT, A, LB, Up, LT, LT, LB, LB
|L1, R1, Triangle, Down, R2, X, L1, Up, L2, L2, L1, L1
|L, R, X, Down, ZR, B, L, Up, ZL, ZL, L, L
|WORSHIPME
|Aggressive Traffic
|RT, B, RB, LT, Left, RB, LB, RT, LT
|R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2
|ZR, A, R, ZL, Left, R, L, ZR, ZL
|ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS
|Super Jump
|Up, Up, Y, Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, RT, RT
|Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2
|Up, Up, X, X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, ZR, ZR
|KANGAROO
|Super Punch
|Up, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
|Up, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
|Up, Left, B, X, R, A, A, A, ZL
|STINGLIKEABEE
|Maximum Fat
|Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Down
|Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down
|X, Up, Up, Left, Right, Y, A, Down
|BTCDBCB
Those are the GTA: San Andreas cheat codes that are compatible with the game’s Definitive Edition. If you’re looking for more content based around Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition, stick with us here on Shacknews.
